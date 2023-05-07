Death toll in Manipur ethnic clashes rises to 54

GUWAHATI, India: The death toll after ethnic clashes in India’s remote northeast rose to 54 on Saturday, with fresh violence overnight despite authorities rushing in troops to restore order.
Thousands of soldiers were sent to Manipur state after a protest march by a tribal group turned violent on Wednesday. Authorities imposed an internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” in an effort to contain the unrest.
Police told AFP that the situation remained tense after a fresh bout of violence on Friday night, while The Press Trust of India said hospital morgues in state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district further south had reported a combined total of 54 dead. “16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district,” PTI reported, citing an unnamed local official. “The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead.”
PARIS: Leaders in the United States and Europe sent congratulations to Britain´s King Charles III and Queen Camilla...
LONDON: UK police drew condemnation after arresting leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they...
LONDON: Princes Harry and Andrew attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday but were relegated to the...
LONDON: Grand, solemn and with a few personal touches, King Charles III´s coronation at Westminster Abbey was a...
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the...
KHARTOUM: Air strikes battered Sudan’s capital on Saturday, as fighting entered a fourth week only hours before the...