Authorities in Karachi need to make more concerted efforts to address the ever-evolving problem of street crime. One way to tackle this issue is by increasing the number of police patrolling officers in areas where street crime is high. Police officers should be given more resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.

It is also important to pay attention to factors that lead to a high crime rate. Unemployment is the biggest reason that has compelled many young people to turn to crime to feed their families. Efforts should be made on the provincial and federal levels to create more job opportunities for young people in the city. This could be done through initiatives such as vocational training programmes and small business loans which would give young people a chance to build a better future for themselves and their families.

Iqra Sultan

Karachi