Punjab closes down traditional filing system

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 15th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM Office on Friday.

The Punjab Cabinet meeting by taking an important step regarding e-governance has decided to close down traditional file system in all government departments and approval for the imposition of paperless system has been accorded.

E-filing system for the departments will be implemented by 15th May. Billions of rupees will be saved due to this austere step of the Punjab government.Caretaker chief minister directed to digitalise ACRs. The Punjab Cabinet acknowledged the endeavours of Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretary Implementation and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board on introducing paperless system in the departments.

The Cabinet has decided to give laptops to the students of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The Cabinet also approved awarding available laptops to the promising students. It approved giving Rs1.5 million financial assistance per head to the heirs of the residents of Ichhra who lost their lives due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum. It approved amendment to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017.