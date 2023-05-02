Three held as gang involved in smuggling snatched cell phones busted

An interprovincial gang of robbers was busted and its three members were arrested with 26 expensive cell phones, including iPhones, by the Gadap City police.

The arrests were made in a raid conducted on a tip-off at Malir Cantt Morr on the Super Highway. On seeing the police, the suspect opened fire. The cops retaliated arrested all the three robbers during the shootout. The suspects, identified as Abdul Manan, Jamaluddin and Muhammad Farhan, were taken to the police station for questioning.

During a search of a hideout of the suspects, the police recovered 26 expensive mobile phones and three pistols. The recovered cell phones included 10 iPhone, three Samsung and three Motorola phones. The seizure also included more than 50 mobile SIM cards.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that they snatched mobile phones from citizens at gunpoint, and with the help of co-accused they changed the IMEI and supplied them to Iran and Afghanistan by TCS through Quetta, Balochistan.

The suspects revealed that more than 500 mobile phones had been snatched and supplied to neighbouring countries during a year by members of the gang. A case has been registered. The data of the mobile phones is being obtained with the help of the CPLC and the names of the owners are being ascertained.

Two held Two more suspects were arrested by District Korangi police on Monday for torturing a citizen and making a video of the heinous act.

The Model Colony police identified the arrested men as Noman and Waseem alias Chummi. Earlier, two of their companions, namely Waseem and Mubashir, had been arrested on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred in Model Colony after the suspects rented a car on April 21 and failed to return it on time. The victim was subjected to brutal torture by the suspects, who also filmed the entire ordeal.

The footage was shared on social media, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for justice. The video, which was later uploaded on social media, went viral and sparked outrage among the public.