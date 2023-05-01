Bodies of two labourers found in car boot

During snap checking on Sunday morning, the Bin Qasim police found the bodies of two labourers, who had died after a tunnel collapsed on top of them, in the boot of a car.

Police said they were checking vehicles on the main road towards Gulshan-e-Hadeed when they signalled two suspicious cars to stop. The drivers, however, sped off instead of stopping. Police chased them and intercepted one of the vehicles. While checking the car, they found two bodies in the boot. With the assistance of rescue workers, police took the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They were identified as Zahid and Abdur Razzaq, residents of District Malir.

Police also arrested the driver and the passenger of the car. They were identified as Gulbahar and Muhammad Ameen. During their interrogation at the investigation unit, the suspects said the deceased were labourers who had died while digging a tunnel towards an oil pipeline because of a cave-in.

Officials said police also intercepted the other car a few yards away from the checking point, and arrested a man named Zubair Saqib. All three suspects were allegedly involved in stealing oil by digging a tunnel to the warehouse.

Man shot dead The body of a young man was found in the Memon Goth police station’s jurisdiction. The deceased was identified as Zubair, 22, who had been shot dead. Police said they arrested two men named Anas and Abdul Rahim in connection with the murder. During the interrogation, they admitted to murdering Zubair over a personal issue.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from them. The suspects said they had dumped the body at two different places, adding that they had called Madadgar 15 to tell them that someone had gunned down a young man.