Rethinking education

A proposal to merge all existing public-sector higher education institutions and campuses in Larkana into a single comprehensive university by the government of Sindh is circulating. However, integrating all the campuses under one roof may lead to challenges like a dip in the standard of education and bulky administration, resulting in bureaucratic delays in decision-making and logistical challenges in providing adequate resources. A better solution would be to invest in the upgrade of the existing educational and infrastructural facilities in each department while maintaining their campus status. Relatively, existing campuses should be equipped with specialized resources and focus on recruitment of highly qualified faculty and non-teaching staff for efficient management.
To overcome the vulnerability of the region in terms of quality education, the proposal should be reconsidered.
Engr Mujtaba Hassan
Larakana
