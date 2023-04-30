Only the names will change

Every Pakistani leader who even has the remotest chance to get power portrays himself/herself as the only saviour of the country. Their egos are so bloated that they would rather completely destroy the country than admit that they have failed or seek out help from the opposition to fix the problems. The current government came into power claiming that Imran Khan was a total failure and that they were the only option to save the country. However, soon it was evident that the PDM-led coalition government had no clue about the severity of challenges.

PM Shehbaz Sharif changed the finance minister, giving the impression that Ishaq Dar knew how to turn around the economy. However, Dar has also failed to steer the country out of misery. People are dying under the burden of historic inflation, and foreign reserves are at the lowest level. The IMF is giving a tough time to the country and coming up with strict conditions to give loans. Unfortunately, even under such circumstances, both the PM and the FM are pretending that they have everything under control. The focus of the entire government is on avoiding elections and maligning Imran Khan. I wish they had the wisdom and courage to accept their failure and genuinely reach out to the opposition to sit together and figure out a way to get out of the current mess.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad