Vindicated

The recent revelations made by Satya Pal Malik, the former governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), vindicate Pakistan’s position on the Pulwama attack in 2019. Malik was the IIOJK governor at the time and has affirmed that Modi ignored serious security lapses in the area, which led to the attack, and chose to scapegoat Pakistan instead.

Hopefully, these revelations will bring more credibility to the Pakistani stance on the IIOJK issue and help truth and justice to prevail in IIOJK and the region as a whole.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat