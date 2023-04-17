Blunder boss

The IMF has expressed confidence that Pakistan will not default. This is certainly very promising and welcome news. The lack of continuity in economic policies, combined with the floods and the Ukraine crisis have driven our country to the breaking point, creating a general perception that Pakistan would go bankrupt. The refusal to implement the IMF conditions early on was a great disservice to the country by the current finance minister. Thankfully and despite the damage done by the delay, it appears his blunders will not sink our economy just yet.
Khalida Khalid
Turbat
