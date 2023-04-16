Governor asks Centre for Nadra’s assistance in census

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has written to Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, asking him for the National Database & Registration Authority’s (Nadra) assistance in conducting the seventh population and housing census under way in Pakistan.

Tessori said to Iqbal in the letter that records of citizens of the country available with Nadra would prove to be vital in conducting the population and housing census.

The governor mentioned that people hailing from every part of the country have been living in Karachi. The number of districts in Karachi Division has been increased to seven owing to an increase in the population of the city, he said.

He also said he is writing the letter with the intention of improving the census process. He added that the undercounting of the population of a large city like Karachi during the census is beyond his comprehension.

He recalled that some concerned quarters had expressed serious reservations about the results of the last population census that was held in the country in 2017.

He mentioned that the outcome of the last census in the country had not been accepted by the concerned quarters belonging to all parts of Sindh. He also urged the federal minister to launch a mass awareness campaign in order to get the assistance of the people for accurately conducting the census.

The governor called upon Iqbal to overcome the shortage of the census staff because ample time should be provided for conducting the census in the province.

He said the census should continue until the enumeration of every house and resident in Sindh. He expressed hope that the population of Karachi would be counted accurately in the current census. He also hoped to get a positive response from the minister.