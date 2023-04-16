 
April 16, 2023
Safety first

April 16, 2023

The tragic death of four firefighters in Karachi highlights the need to implement proper safety standards in all industrial buildings. The men were putting out a fire in a factory, when the building collapsed on top of them.

Most factories lack fire extinguishers, alternate emergency routes, their equipment is often faulty or substandard and there is a lax approach to safety rules. We need to monitor the safety conditions in our factories more closely.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat