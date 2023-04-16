Safety first

The tragic death of four firefighters in Karachi highlights the need to implement proper safety standards in all industrial buildings. The men were putting out a fire in a factory, when the building collapsed on top of them.

Most factories lack fire extinguishers, alternate emergency routes, their equipment is often faulty or substandard and there is a lax approach to safety rules. We need to monitor the safety conditions in our factories more closely.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat