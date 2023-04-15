 
Saturday April 15, 2023
What say you?

April 15, 2023

This refers to the letter ‘Black sheep’ (April 13, 2023) by A Kareem. The customers of National Savings frequently highlight the issue of corruption. I have been reading about their grievances for several years but have yet to ever read the stance of National Savings itself on the issue. The CDNS should explain its position and also address the grievances of its customers.

Ameer Bhati

Lahore