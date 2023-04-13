Two ‘BLA terrorists’ arrested in Malir raid

The Malir district police have claimed arresting two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit on charges of involvement in attacks upon policemen.

Officials said that on March 29 the terrorists had attacked a police mobile with a grenade, leaving some policemen injured, in the Shah Latif town police limits. The banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) had claimed responsibility for the attack, which was captured by CCTV cameras. The attackers were on two motorcycles.

Following the attack, Malir SSP Hasan Sardar formed an investigation team consisting of personnel from law enforcement agencies. The team members expanded their intelligence network and also used technical assistance for the arrest of the terrorists. When they finally received information about the presence of the terrorists in an area on the outskirts of the district, they conducted a raid and arrested two suspects, identified as Murad and Waris, after facing resistance.

The suspects, both residents of Lyari, told interrogators that a terrorist, named Major Gharam Baloch, had claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. They further disclosed that one Ali Hasan also works for the banned BLF as their commander and is called Sango.

They said had been in touch with the commander for eight months. They also admitted that they were planning to attack Chinese nationals and in this regard they had completed recce of various points.

Officials said the planning for the attack by the suspects was a conspiracy to influence the CPEC. Ali Hassan Sango had provided five grenades and Rs80,000 to the accused. They disclosed that Sango was hiding in Iran, and they were supposed to leave after two days and return on April 26, but they were arrested.

They added that April 26 is the death anniversary of a woman suicide bomber, Shari Baloch. The suspects were also supposed to carry out a terror attack on the death anniversary of Shri Baloch.