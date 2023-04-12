CDWP approves three Rs76.5bn uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday cleared three development projects worth Rs76.5 billion during its meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal via zoom.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Planning Ministry, chief economist, members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.

It considered three projects related to the Ministry of Communication and provincial projects. The forum referred Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project at the cost of Rs69,440.00m to the Executive Committee of the National Executive Council (ECNEC) while approving the construction of a 6-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, Shahdara, at the cost of Rs3,958.188m and Sindh Health Support Programme worth Rs3,098.600m.

The construction of an overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, Shahdara, was approved by the CDWP and the National Highway Authority NHA would charge toll tax. The Ministry of Communication is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The revised project seeks the construction of a six-lane overhead bridge measuring 613m with approach ramps on either side of National Highway N-5 over the railway crossing. This will allow the free flow of traffic on the N-5 dual carriageway as the rail track poses issues of traffic flow between Lahore and Faisalabad.

It also approved the Sindh Health Support Programme at the cost of Rs3,098.600m. The Sindh government is the sponsoring agency of the project. The PC-I seeks localizing the National UHC Benefit Package.

Sindh became the first province by developing the provincial Essential Health Services (EPHS) for Universal Health Coverage-Benefit Package (UHC BP) by prioritising 131 interventions as District EPHS that included 94 interventions as an immediate priority, out of which 21 were at the community level, 37 at the PHC facility level, and 36 at the first level hospital (FLH). The interventions will provide resilient health infrastructure.