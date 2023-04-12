Suspected robber killed in encounter

LAHORE: A suspected robber wanted by six districts police was killed in a police encounter with CIA Iqbal Town in Defence C Phase-VI, a team on way for recovery.

DSP CIA Iqbal Town Muhammad Ali Butt said that they had been taking the suspect identified as Hassan Ali for pointation purposes. Suddenly, his accomplices attacked the police team, he received bullet injuries and died.

Meanwhile, a suspected robber was killed in an encounter with Dolphin Squad team in Shahdara. Reportedly, a Dolphin Squad team signalled to stop two suspected motorcyclists. They resorted to firing. As a result, Hamza received bullet injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

ARRESTED: A pick-pocket gang indulged in committing crimes in Miani Sahib Graveyard was busted by Lytton Road police. The arrested suspects were identified Saeed Ahmad and Adeel. They would deprive the people of cash who had come to attend a funeral at the graveyard. They have confessed to committing at least 15 bids. Police recovered Rs600,000 cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody. In another incident, Race Course women police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender. He was identified as Farooq Maseeh. The suspect was wanted in dacoity, illegal weapon, bike lifting and other cases.

ACCIDENTS: Six people died, whereas 1,293 were injured in 1,293 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.