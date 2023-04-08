Zaman Park clashes: PTI leaders ordered to appear before JIT

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday directed the leaders of PTI to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) established to investigate the Zaman Park clashes that occurred on March 18. The court adjourned the hearing till April 27 and extended interim bail of the accused.

As the hearing commenced, the JIT chief, SSP Imran Kishwar, informed the court that only PTI General Secretary Asad Umar had joined the investigation.

After hearing from the police, the court directed other PTI leaders to join the JIT investigation.

PTI counsel Barrister Safdar told the court that all persons could join the investigation to record their statements but called for adjourning the hearing for a while.

The police informed the court that statements of the suspects had been recorded. Then the court adjourned the hearing till April 27 and extended the interim bail of the accused as well.