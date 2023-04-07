Naqvi approves Punjab Clean Air Policy

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approved the Punjab clean air policy and a comprehensive action plan for transport, agriculture, industries, environment, local government, housing, urban development, energy, labour and other departments.

The chief minister approved the Punjab Clean Air Policy while chairing the 7th meeting of the Punjab Environment Protection Council at his office here on Thursday and directed the line departments to prepare a working plan to implement the policy and action plan with the support of the World Bank.

The chief minister also approved the Punjab plastic management strategy, which aimed to promote sustainable practices for plastic management by introducing modern recycling technologies and offering incentives for recycling and reuse. Further, the institutional capacity of the line departments will be strengthened to ensure effective execution. The chief minister emphasised the importance of creating public awareness regarding the harms of plastic pollution and the benefits of sustainable plastic management.

The secretary environment protection department provided a detailed overview of the key features of both the Punjab clean air policy and the Punjab plastic management strategy.

CENTRAL MODEL SCHOOL: Caretaker chief minister visited Government Central Model School Rattigan Road, Lower Mall. Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir and Secretary Education also accompanied him. Moshin Naqvi reviewed educational facilities for the students being provided in the school. He stated on this occasion that Central Model School had earned name and fame in the past adding that the repute and dignity of the Central Model School would be restored. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Central Model School holds its distinctive history in the education sector, adding that making changes in the curriculum are necessary so as to improve educational standard of the school. He stated that educational curriculum should conform to the latest requirements of the globe. He directed that the Board of Governors should conduct a meeting and take prompt measures in this regard.

The chief minister visited various classrooms, met with the students and questioned them about their educational activities. Mohsin Naqvi also inquired from the teachers about educational activities of the students. He also inquired about provision of free books to students and directed to further improve educational facilities for the students in the schools. Mohsin Naqvi revealed that additional funds would be provided in order to improve educational facilities for the students in the government schools.