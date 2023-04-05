 
close
Wednesday April 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Railway to heaven

April 05, 2023

Upper Sindh is in dire need of a proper railway system. This will not only help the residents of the area but help to make the country more interconnected as a whole, improving commerce, ease of travel and reducing the traffic on our motorways. Expanding the rail network will also create new employment opportunities in one of Pakistan’s most impoverished regions.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad