Monday April 03, 2023
World Autism Day: Wapda House lit up blue

By Our Correspondent
April 03, 2023

LAHORE: In pursuit of Wapda’s corporate social responsibility, Wapda House Lahore was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day as a gesture to express solidarity with the patients of Autism and their families. The World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2 across the globe in accordance with the UN observance. As a tradition of this day, important buildings are lit up blue the world over to express solidarity with the patients and create awareness about autism.