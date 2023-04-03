World Autism Day: Wapda House lit up blue

LAHORE: In pursuit of Wapda’s corporate social responsibility, Wapda House Lahore was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day as a gesture to express solidarity with the patients of Autism and their families. The World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2 across the globe in accordance with the UN observance. As a tradition of this day, important buildings are lit up blue the world over to express solidarity with the patients and create awareness about autism.