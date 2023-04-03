Pakistan has had a tumultuous history with its religious minorities, with instances of discrimination and persecution being reported regularly. However, a recent development has given hope for a brighter future, as the National Curriculum Council (NCC) has issued NOCs for publishing religious books for students of seven minority groups enrolled in educational institutions supervised by the federal government. This is a major development in Pakistan’s history, as it marks a significant step towards inclusivity and tolerance for all religious communities.

The move will enable minority students to have access to books that align with their religious beliefs, and help foster a sense of belonging and respect for diversity. Pakistan has a diverse population, with a majority of Muslims, but also significant populations of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and other minorities. However, these minority communities have often faced discrimination and marginalization in various aspects of their lives, including education. This move by the NCC is a positive step towards addressing these issues and promoting equality for all.

Pardeep Kumar Maharaj

Hyderabad