Rare pink diamond worth $35m set for auction in New York

NEW YORK: A rare, vividly rosy-purple diamond, called the Eternal Pink and valued at $35 million, is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby´s as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York in June.
The 10.57-carat stone is being marketed as the most valuable purplish-pink diamond ever brought to auction, with the highest ever pre-auction price per carat estimate, according to Sotheby´s.
“Its refined lines combined with the intensity of its colour earn it a place as one of the world´s most extraordinary gems,” Tom Moses, executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer at the Gemological Institute of America said of the cushion-cut diamond.
