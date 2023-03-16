Export decline

According to reports, Pakistan’s rice exports declined by 30 per cent in quantity and 11 per cent in value in the first half of the current fiscal year, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

High electricity rates and the damage done to crops by the floods are being cited as the key reasons for the decline. Finding a solution to this problem ought to be a top priority as rice is one of our key exports and we need to boost our exports now more than ever.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat