Export decline

According to reports, Pakistan’s rice exports declined by 30 per cent in quantity and 11 per cent in value in the first half of the current fiscal year, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.
High electricity rates and the damage done to crops by the floods are being cited as the key reasons for the decline. Finding a solution to this problem ought to be a top priority as rice is one of our key exports and we need to boost our exports now more than ever.
Khalida Khalid
Turbat
There has been an alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in Karachi. Residents are becoming increasingly...
There is a need for a proper review of the staffing of government departments and agencies. For example, the health...
I would like to draw the attention of the federal and Sindh governments towards the lack of public transportation in...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties, frozen since 2016, under a deal brokered by China....
I am writing with a deepening education crisis trailing at our heels. During every emergency, it’s our children’s...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of local governance in Karachi. While our city has a number of...