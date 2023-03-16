Work less, save more

Pakistan’s energy demand keeps growing every year, in line with our population. However, our capacity to pay for additional megawatts keeps declining.
To avoid the possible escalation of loadshedding in the coming months, the government should consider withdrawing free or subsidized power facilities from the privileged class and making the work week four days.
Khalida Khalid
Turbat
