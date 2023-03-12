RDA issues notices to four marketing companies

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notices to the administration of four marketing companies for illegal advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Spokesman of RDA told on Saturday that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had issued notices and directed the marketing agencies to stop advertising the projects of the housing schemes which were not approved. He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take action against advertisements of such housing schemes. Under the rules, a sponsor could not advertise the projects, involved in sale of plots or housing units in print and electronic media without prior approval of the Authority, he added.

Unless a project gets No Objection Certificate from RDA Rawalpindi, it could not be declared as an approved or legal project, he said adding that even then, the marketing companies were misleading the public and they were investing in illegal projects. The marketing/projection of such projects were giving impression that the projects were already approved and legal. The companies were warned of strict action in accordance with the law if the advertisements were not stopped. The DG, he said, had ordered the authorities to take action to stop publicity campaigns of illegal housing schemes at electronic media.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check the status of the housing projects before investment at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or visit RDA office to get information.