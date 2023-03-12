Baldia needs water

I am writing to draw attention to the serious water supply problem faced by the residents of Baldia Town, Karachi. The residents of Baldia Town are facing a chronic shortage of water, making it difficult for them to carry out their daily activities, particularly during the hot summer months when the demand for water is at its highest. The water that is available is often contaminated, putting the health of the residents at risk.

I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action to address this problem. The residents of Baldia Town deserve access to clean and safe drinking water, and it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with this basic necessity.

Rameen Khan

Karachi