Baldia needs water

I am writing to draw attention to the serious water supply problem faced by the residents of Baldia Town, Karachi. The residents of Baldia Town are facing a chronic shortage of water, making it difficult for them to carry out their daily activities, particularly during the hot summer months when the demand for water is at its highest. The water that is available is often contaminated, putting the health of the residents at risk.
I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action to address this problem. The residents of Baldia Town deserve access to clean and safe drinking water, and it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with this basic necessity.
Rameen Khan
Karachi
I am writing to express my deep concern and anguish over the unsanitary conditions of Karachi.The streets are not...
Pakistan’s population has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few decades. In 1950, the population of...
Around 3.3 million Pakistani children are trapped in child labour. These children often face unsafe working...
According to reports, the FBR has directed 96 big retailers to adopt the Point of Sale System and deposit the...
The struggle of young people in Pakistan to find their place in a society that caters only to the elite is a systemic...
The AJK education department’s decision to make the hijab mandatory for female students and teachers at co-education...