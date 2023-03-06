Mental health awareness

I am writing to raise the issue of mental health in Pakistan. Mental health is an essential component of overall health and wellbeing, but it is often neglected in our society. Mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and stress are on the rise, and there is a lack of resources to provide proper care and support.

The government needs to increase funding for mental health services, launch awareness campaigns and combat the stigma associated with mental health problems.

Muhammad Umar

Karachi