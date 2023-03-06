Mental health awareness

I am writing to raise the issue of mental health in Pakistan. Mental health is an essential component of overall health and wellbeing, but it is often neglected in our society. Mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and stress are on the rise, and there is a lack of resources to provide proper care and support.
The government needs to increase funding for mental health services, launch awareness campaigns and combat the stigma associated with mental health problems.
Muhammad Umar
Karachi
Laws are made to regulate human behaviour in a society and if they are written in a way that cannot be easily...
I am writing to express my concern about the recent clash that took place at Punjab University. It was a distressing...
The circular debt is snowballing with each passing fiscal year. In order to tide it over, the government increases the...
The recent construction happening on University Road has become a misery for people like myself whose daily commute...
The launch of our first digital census has brought the public education system to a grinding halt. The teachers have...
The people are being told that the country is going through a difficult time and, therefore, they must make...
Comments