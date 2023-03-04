Teachers’ rights

I am an IBA recruited primary school teacher (BPS 14). I had been serving at my school without the release of salary for many months. The school still needs at least six additional teachers as each teacher is presently responsible for over 60 students, which is against government regulations.

My new posting is very far from my home in Johi and, being a woman, it is very difficult for me to travel so far on a daily basis. These kinds of transfers are badly affecting the education at those schools that are already facing a shortage of teachers and impeding teachers from doing their job properly.

Shazia Sindho

Dadu