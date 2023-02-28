Preconceptions dispelled

Before I became friends with a Pakistani from Lahore, Pakistan had never entered my thoughts as a destination country. From the media, I had always learned that Pakistan was a nation plagued by terrorism and religious extremism and was a very risky place, especially for visitors from other countries. Contrary to these perceptions, my Pakistani friend is quite amiable. He set up a visit to Pakistan for me and my family and also took the time to keep us company during our stay. In contrast to how I had expected Lahore to be, I noticed clean streets and alleys full of trees and greenery.

We explored the city, visiting the Lahore Fort and some other sites like Badshahi Mosque and Jamia Mosque. We went to shopping centres, crowded malls, and roadside restaurants. I can say that we were not in a dangerous place. While going out, everyone was friendly and approachable. Although not many women walked around as compared to men, my preconceived notions about how women in Pakistan lived were now gradually fading away. Overall, I could not help but think how amazing Pakistan was. What is required is for the world to have a better understanding of this nation.

Ahmad Faizuddin

Kuala Lampur

Malaysia