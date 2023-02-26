Desperate Kings look to tame in-form Sultans

Karachi Kings´ captain Imad Wasim (L) plays a shot as Multan Sultans´ catapin wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 22, 2023. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Struggling Karachi Kings will be looking for a much-needed resurrection when they face Multan Sultans in their home game of the HBL PSL 8 here at the National Stadium on Sunday (today).

The match starts at 2pm. Imad Wasim-led Kings will be under an immense pressure as they have lost four games out of five they have played so far and a few back-to-back wins can only put them in the playoffs.

In their away leg at Multan on February 22 Multan Sultans recorded just a narrow three-run win over Karachi Kings.

Of the four defeats which Kings have tasted so far three were very close and Kings just failed to hold the nerves at crunch times.

Peshawar Zalmi beat Kings by just two runs in their opener on February 14. Quetta Gladiators downed Kings by just six runs on February 18 here and then Multan edged Kings by just three runs. So what Kings need is to finish the game. Islamabad United had beaten Kings by four wickets on February 16.

Kings won the only game in the event against Lahore Qalandars when they crushed the defending champions by 67 runs here at the National Stadium when Lahore, while chasing 169, were folded for just 118 with left-armer Akif Javed claiming 4-28.

It would be important how Kings tackle pressure and make a comeback as any further defeat will dent their playoffs chances.

James Vince is in top form for Kings. They have Matthew Wade, Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik also in their batting line-up who could turn the game at any stage. They also have Sharjeel Khan but he has not been in his best element in the event so far and was rested during their previous couple of games.

It would be very important if left-armer Mohammad Amir is able to return to the side against Multan. Amir had developed groin injury which had ruled him out of the Kings last game against Multan in Multan which they lost by three runs.

Barring the opener against Peshawar Zalmi, Amir was excellent with the ball in the next three games before he was rested for the show against Multan due to injury.

A Karachi Kings source told The News that he is available for selection for Sunday's game.

Skipper Imad Wasim is also in good form with the bat but the main issue is that despite scoring some big runs Kings senior batsmen have not been able to finish the matches. If they are to show some wonders in the latter part of the event their senior recruits would need to show responsibility and finish the games.

Meanwhile Multan Sultans, who top the points table with eight points which they have grabbed by virtue of four wins, will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

After losing to Lahore Qalandars by a slender margin of just one run in Multan on February 13, Multan Sultans then went on to win four back-to-back matches. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets, downed Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs, conquered Islamabad United by 52 runs and then overpowered Kings by just three runs. Their skipper Mohammad Rizwan is in top form, having hit so far three fifties and one century. He has also found in Shan Masood a most reliable partner who is doing well also besides in-form Rilee Rousseau and David Miller who have to their credit a few solid innings with decent strike rate.

Multan Sultans don’t have big names in their bowling unit but the local youngsters like Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi and Khushdil have done well.

Ihsanullah, a tall quick, has put even the best of batsmen in the event in trouble and it will be interesting to see how this boy bowls here at the National Stadium.

Both teams held their training session here at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre on Saturday.