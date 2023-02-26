PAEC starts CSR skill training programme for youth

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) started a skill development training programme to train local young people under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive.

The purpose of this programme is to give not only skill training to the youth of goth and village population living near the Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station (KNPGS), but also hands-on training experience at different technical sections of the power plants, said a press release on Saturday.

This exposure and training will enable the young trainees to learn modern skills so that they may be part of re-fueling outage (RFO) or become useful members of the society and start their own businesses.

The first batch completed training and received certificates in a simple ceremony held at the Karachi Institute of Nuclear Power Engineering (KINPOE) near the KNPGS.

PAEC Member Power Muhammad Saeed ur Rehman distributed certificates to the trainees. In his speech, he said, the purpose of this programme is the capacity building of low cadre workers living near the plants so that they may be hired in case of any work of the plant. The first batch consists of 29 people, including a few women, in electrical, mechanical and computer cadres. He said the PAEC gives value to CSR activities near its establishments and has earned a good name in this regard. Recently, the CSR initiatives by the power sector of the PAEC were recognised by the NEPRA CSR awards, including a CSR gold medal.

He said more batches of young locals would be trained both at the Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station and KNPGS.

The position holders received new welding machine kits, electrical kits and laptops.

Director KINPOE Nudrat Zulqarnain appreciated the resource persons and participants who took part in this training discourse and hoped that this spirit would continue in future.