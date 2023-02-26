Drowning in waste

I want to draw attention to the garbage mismanagement issue in Lines Area, Karachi. There is no proper system in place for collection and disposal of garbage from the streets, shops and households. This matter has been brought to the municipality several times by the residents of our locality. However no long-term solution has been adopted. People throw garbage on the streets, shopkeepers throw the waste from their shops and street vendors do the same, creating an unhygienic atmosphere. This garbage chokes up the drainage system, leading to flooding during the rainy season.

Garbage bins should be placed at various places where people can dispose of their waste. Such garbage should be collected on a daily basis. Instead of immediately burning the garbage all together, a proper system should be adopted to filter out plastic and other toxic materials.

Syeda Munazzah Urooj

Karachi