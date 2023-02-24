Provision of quality medicines stressed

Islamabad: The Quality Control Board (QCB), Islamabad Thursday recommended creation of more posts of drug inspectors in Islamabad to ensure provision of safe quality medicines on prescribed rates to the residents of the capital and decided to move a summary to the authorities in this regard, officials said.

The QCB also gave approval to forwarding cases of 12 pharmacies and medicine distributors to the court for carrying and selling unregistered, smuggled drugs, selling controlled substances without licenses and other violations of the Drug Act 1976, an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) told ‘The News’ on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by NHS, R&C Additional Secretary Kamran Khan.

The board also directed the QCB secretary to propose the amendments required in the Drug Sale Rules and Drugs Act 1976 in order to make them coherent with the current needs and to ensure the sale of quality drugs to masses.