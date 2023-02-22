Two muggers awarded 19 years in prison





An anti-terrorism court awarded on Tuesday a collective sentence of 19 years in prison to two men for committing armed robbery, engaging in an encounter with police and possessing unlicensed pistols.



Abdul Aziz and Abdul Wahab were found guilty of looting a citizen while using deadly weapons, engaging in an encounter with police with an intention to kill and causing terror in Taiser Town in February last year.

The ATC-XX judge announced the judgement after recording evidence and hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution sides. He also imposed a Rs80,000 fine each on both the convicts. and in case of default, they would have to undergo additional imprisonment of 15 months. The judge observed that the prosecution successfully proved its charges against the suspects beyond any shadow of doubt. The convicts were subsequently remanded back to the prison to serve out the sentence.

The convicts were given the benefit of Section 382 (the period of detention since arrest to be deducted from the sentence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). According to the prosecution, the suspects, riding a motorcycle, robbed a citizen of Rs150,000 at gunpoint near Samar Bagh in Taiser Town’s Sector-35 on February 21, 2022. On seeing a police party, they opened fire and when the personnel returned fire, both the men suffered injuries and fell down from their motorbike. Two 30-bore pistols and live bullets as well as the looted money were seized from their possession.

The state prosecutor argued that there was sufficient evidence on record to link the suspects with the commission of the alleged offence, requesting the judge to punish them according to the law. However, the defence counsel denied the charges and pleaded with the court to acquit their client for, what they said, lack of evidence.

An FIR was registered at the Surjani Town police station under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.