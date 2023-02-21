Rain, hailstorm lash parts of capital, turn weather cold

Islamabad: Light rain accompanied with hailstorm lashed different parts of the federal capital on Monday and turned the weather cold.
The rain and hailstorm started at day time and continued for a while bringing the temperatures down by a few notches. The cold weather after rain reminded the people not to plan packing their warm staff, blankets and quilts due to unpredictable weather conditions.
Along with rain, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of unusually hot and dry weather to persist in the southern regions of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and may persist till next 24 hours.
On Monday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. While light rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region. The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 38mm, Dir (upper 34, lower 11), Drosh 23, Kalam, Mirkhani 16, Pattan 7, Balakot 5, Kakul 3, Malamjabba 1; Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (city 10, airport 7), Garhidupatta 1; Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 6, Astore 2; Punjab: Chakwal, Islamabad (city) and Murree 1mm. The snowfall recorded in Kalam was 2 inches. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -3 C, Leh -1 and Murree 2C.
