Opaque system

Over seven million National Savings account-holders pay taxes, service charges, zakat etc but no receipts are provided against these deductions. The customers frequently highlight this problem on different platforms.
In order to make National Savings more transparent, I request the authorities to immediately start sending SMS alerts to the account holder against every transaction that is authorized by them or on their behalf.
Abul Karim
Karachi
