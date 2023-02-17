 
Friday February 17, 2023
Newspost

Economic refuge

February 17, 2023

The South Korean ambassador to Pakistan recently revealed that around 2,000 Pakistani workers found employment in Korea through the Employment Permit System. It is encouraging to see that there are opportunities for Pakistanis outside of the usual boltholes in the West and the oil-rich Gulf countries.

If our government cannot create opportunities at home, we should be glad that they have not yet managed to ruin our chances abroad.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat

