Textile turmoil

The textile industry is the largest source of export earnings and employment opportunities for the country, but it has been facing severe problems for years due to bad government policies and economic problems. Our textile factories are almost always punching below their weight. They do not have the levels of gas, power and raw materials they need to reach their potential.

In addition, the government is now withdrawing subsidies from this sector. This might just be the nail in the coffin for Pakistani textile manufacturers. It is hard to see how we can revive our economy while our most important industry is on the verge of collapse.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat