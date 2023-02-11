Federal Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has claimed that the fuel shortage is artificial and warned profiteers stockpiling fuel supplies of harsh consequences.

There is a big discrepancy between the assurances of the minister and the situation seen at petrol pumps across the country. If the shortage is indeed due to hoarding, then the government needs to back-up its words and launch a crackdown because the alleged profiteers are behaving as though there will be no consequences.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat