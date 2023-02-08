Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid

NABLUS: Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the Israeli army saying he had fired on soldiers.

The ministry said Hamza Amjad al-Ashqar, 17, was “killed by a bullet in the face fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus”. The Israeli army said troops had “responded with live fire towards an armed suspect who fired at them”.