BC launches Next Generation Report

Islamabad: The British Council (BC) launched its Next Generation Research Report in an event here on Friday.

The report comprehensively examines the perceptions of the country’s young population between the ages of 16 and 34 with specific focus on their views, values, beliefs, and actions. It assesses in detail the challenges which Pakistan’s youth face today, how it impacts their choices and decisions, and the efforts they are undertaking to transform and improve their lives.

The recommendations and findings of the report are around key areas including: education and skills, employment, civic and community engagement, local and global challenges including climate change, digital literacy and looking to the future.

The launch event for the report was attended by Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish, Country Director British Council Pakistan, Amir Ramzan, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Convener of National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Romina Khurshid Alam, and other stakeholders from the government, academia and more.

Amir Ramzan, Country Director, British Council, said: “At the British Council we help nurture and develop networks and platforms to give young people a voice in society. Two-thirds of Pakistan’s population is below the age of 30, so it’s vital that the views of the youth on key areas inform future decision making.