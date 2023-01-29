Another reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE : Punjab government on Saturday issued transfer and posting order of senior bureaucrats working on key positions along with removing a top official in Pakpattan District.

According a notification, Capt (retd) Asad Ullah Khan (PAS/BS-21), Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of the Punjab (presently on one month earned leave) has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), for further orders.

Shakeel Ahmad Mian (PAS/BS-20), Officer on Special Duty, (S&GAD), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), with immediate effect, in his own pay & scale, vice Capt (retd) Asad Ullah Khan (PAS/BS-21), transferred.

Sumair Ahmad Syed (PAS/BS-19), awaiting posting in (S&GAD), has been posted as Secretary to Chief Minister, Punjab, with immediate effect, in his own pay & scale, against a vacant post.

Ms Silwat Saeed (PAS/BS-20), Secretary, Information & Culture Department, has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Commissioner, Faisalabad Division, Faisalabad, in her own pay & scale, against a vacant post. She is also relieved of the additional charge of the post of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab.

Kokab Nadeem Warraich (Prisons Deptt./BS-21), Chairman, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to (S&GAD), for further orders.

Syed Mubasher Hussain (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-20), Secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to (S&GAD), for further orders.

Pervez Iqbal (PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-19), Special Secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. Ms Kausar Khan (PAS/BS-19), Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to (S&GAD), for further orders.

Danish Afzal (PAS/BS-19), Secretary (Implementation) to Chief Minister, Punjab has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), on deputation basis, vice Ms Kausar Khan (PAS/BS-19), transferred. Terms & conditions of his deputation shall be settled separately.

Syed Asif Hussain Shah (PMS/BS-18), Deputy Commissioner, Pakpattan has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to (S&GAD), for further orders.

M Qayyum Qudrat (PMS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Pakpattan has been assigned additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Pakpattan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.