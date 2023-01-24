Sindh Police Hospital being upgraded with Indus Hospital’s help

To provide the best facilities to the policemen, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday ordered upgrading the Sindh Police Hospital, located at the Garden Headquarters, and requested the Indus hospital authorities to take up the upgradation process.
Security and Emergency Services Division DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed had been tasked with improving and upgrading the existing facilities and services being provided at the hospital. Ahmed, along with other senior officers of the Sindh police’s Special Security Unit, visited the Indus Hospital where they were welcomed by President Indus Hospital and Health Network Dr Abdul Bari Khan. Khan briefed them about the administrative measures and facilities being provided to the people at the hospital.
Dr Ahmed said that they were improving the services of the Sindh Police Hospital in coordination with the Indus Hospital to bring a massive change to the medical service being provided to the policemen. He applauded the leadership of the Indus Hospital for providing free medical services to the needy people, adding that the hospital is a great example of serving humanity as per high standard, as even a poor man is treated like a VIP there.
