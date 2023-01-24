The people’s party?

The PPP, once a political party recognized for its democratic and socialist traditions has become, arguably, the most elitist major party in the country. Today’s PPP is completely dominated by the privileged segments of the population.

The party is clinging on to the rural areas of Sindh to stay relevant. If the PPP does not return to its roots, it will pay a heavy price in future general elections.

Gulsher Panhwer

Dadu