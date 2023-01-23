Losing hope

As crime and terrorism rise across the country, the government is pointing fingers at the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. But domestic problems have a role to play. Unable to pay our debts, short on foreign reserves and fighting with high inflation; the security situation was bound to be affected. So what comes next? The people of Pakistan are now exhausted by the constant turmoil and many have even stopped complaining, resigning themselves to the perma-crises. Aside from leaving the country, there seem to be few means left for the people of Pakistan to improve their lives.
Adeeba Arif
Karachi
