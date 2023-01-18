1,200 cops perform polio workers’ security duty

LAHORE: Lahore police provided security to the teams and workers administering polio drops to children on the second day of the special anti-polio campaign in the provincial capital. More than 1,200 police officers were deployed for the security of 6, 360 polio workers. According to the spokesperson for Lahore police, security is being provided to polio workers in 37 union councils of City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town, and 40 union councils of Cantt Division. CCPO Lahore said that 498 motorcycles and 83 vehicles of police stations were patrolling effectively in polio campaign areas.