Missing migrants

Searching for a better life may be a distant objective of many people trying to reach prosperous countries, but in most cases it is a question of the safety and security of one’s family that forces people to risk their lives while attempting to migrate to another land. The latest data that the International Organization of Migration (IOM) has released says that in just eight years – from 2014 to 2022 – over 52,000 people have died or gone missing while trying to enter prosperous or safe countries. The Missing Migrant Project of the IMO compiles the data on the number of migrants every year. Most of the people who died in their attempts to move to better places lost their lives trying to cross the seas to Europe. Over 21,500 people died due to drowning in high waters whereas nearly 2,700 died of mixed or unknown causes. Nearly 1,400 lost their lives battling harsh environmental conditions, or lack of adequate shelter, food, or water.

The report shows a grim picture of those who find themselves in an extremely unbearable condition in their home countries and embark on a perilous journey across the seas. On their way – be it on land or over the seas – they also face violence from border or coast guards and human smugglers. Such violence caused nearly 1,000 deaths in the reporting period while nearly 900 people died of sickness or lack of access to medication. Most of the people who are fleeing their conflict-ridden home countries end up using rickety boats that either break down in high seas or collapse under the weight of passengers whose number is usually beyond the carrying capacity of the boat. The worst part is that those fleeing their countries are forced to make their journeys even under extreme weather conditions. In a majority of cases the boats do not carry enough water and food as the smugglers don’t spend money on these items while the passengers are under the illusion of quickly crossing the sea. Since most of such deaths take place in the Mediterranean region, European countries have a lot to answer for. The IOM report tells us that nearly half of the total deaths from 2014 to date occurred in the Mediterranean region when the migrants were trying to enter Europe from the Libyan route.

Overcrowded boats carrying refugees have also sunk on their way from other countries of North Africa such as Tunisia to Italy. So, Libya and Tunisia – both former colonies – appear to be the main routes for the refugees. With this problem accelerating, in Europe there is a right-wing surge, especially in Italy where an extreme-right government has approved new measures to fine charities that rescue asylum seekers at sea. Such measures are not only draconian, but also imposing fines or impounding ships will not act as any kind of solution. Countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria – from where most of the refugees come – are in their current situations because of the Global North, which includes Europe. European nations need to atone for their misplaced policies and interventions in these countries. No one leaves home unless they have to. No one takes rickety boats on the sea and places their children in them unless they have to. This is a humanitarian tragedy and needs empathy not punishment as a reaction.