Aisam to lead Pakistan against Lithuania in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: International tennis star Aisamul Haq will lead a five-member Pakistan team in the World Group-I play-off tie against Lithuania at the SEB Arena, Vilnius, Lithuania, on February 3-4.

The others in the team are Aqeel Khan, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Abid, and Bilal Asem. The team will leave for Lithuania on January 25.

Aisam is currently busy playing in the Australia Open and once he completes his commitment, he will head back to Pakistan to join the camp.

On the recommendations of Aisamul Haq, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has included youngster Bilal Asem who edged out Sami Zeb on points he accumulated for the whole year. “There was a tie between Sami Zeb and Bilal Asem for a place on the touring squad. Bilal edged out Sami as he accumulated more points through his participation in the junior national circuit for 2022. Based on his points, he got in the team,” a PTF official said.

About the absence of Muzammil Murtaza, he said he was an automatic choice for the team but he left for the US without intimating the federation. “We sent him an explanation letter for his indiscipline.

His reply was not satisfactory as there was no clear reason mentioned for his leaving for the US without informing the federation, that too ahead of the start of the important Davis Cup tie. Proper disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him,” the official said.

The preparation camp for the tie that will be played on hard courts will get underway on Monday (tomorrow). “Since the tie will be played on hard courts, the preparation camp will be organised at the PTF Complex where the best hard court facilities are available,” the official said.

Aqeel will be reaching on Sunday from Karachi to supervise the camp. Other members are already in the city.

“It will be a tough outing for the Pakistan team that defeated Lithuania the last time the two teams met here at the grass courts of the Sports Complex.

But this time around, Lithuania is playing at home and on their favourite surface so they have better chances of making their mark,” the PTF official said.

A victory will help Pakistan stay in Group I of the Davis Cup.