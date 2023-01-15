Shabbir takes six-shot lead in CAS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal was within striking distance of winning the Sunridge 42nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship on Saturday when he increased his lead to six strokes.

Shabbir carded yet another round of three-under par 69 in the third round of the Rs11 million championship to consolidate his position on the top of the leader-board going into Sunday’s final round. He now has a 54-hole aggregate of 207 (-9).

He is six shots clear of second-placed Muhammad Alam (213) from Lahore. Alam recovered from second round’s 74 to card 71 on Saturday to stay alive.

Karachi’s Muhammad Zubair fired 70 to take the third place on the leader-board with an aggregate of 215.

Lahore’s little-known Muhammad Shahzad played the best round of the day – a stunning six-under par 66 – to propel himself to a joint fourth place with Hamza Amin at 216. Hamza carded 71.

At 217 is the trio of Ahmed Baig, Muhammad Amir and Matloob Ahmed.

In the amateurs’ category, Yashal Shah won the title after carding an impressive 73 in the third and final round on Saturday. Yashal, who carded 74 and 79 in the first two rounds, took calculated risks as he overcame a back-nine charge from Omar Khalid to won the title.

Omar, who was unlucky to have a lost ball on the 9th hole, birdied the last two holes to finish as the runner-up with 75. Arsalan Shikoh finished third with 77.

In the ladies’ category, Daniah Syed played a superb round of 75 to win the title ahead of favourite Humna Amjad by nine strokes. Humna, who was leading by one stroke after the first round on Friday, had a horrible round of 87 on Saturday.