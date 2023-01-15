This letter refers to the article 'How to ignore a language' (January 14, 2023) Zubair Torwali. The article highlights how dozens of regional languages have not been explicitly named in the latest census forms. It is vital for the government to give the proper recognition to all the mother tongues spoken by its people.

Pakistan has a bad track record when it comes to this matter and the news census forms are walking down a well-trodden path. The census may have switched to more modern methods, but the ideology behind it remains as exclusionary as ever.

Sattar Samad

Turbat