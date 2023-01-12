Save Lansdowne

I would like to draw attention to how Lansdowne Bridge has been neglected by the concerned authorities. This bridge connects Rohri to Sukkur. The bridge was built over the Indus in the 1880s and is still a vital conduit for communication, commerce and trade between the twin cities. Despite its huge importance, the bridge is filled with dirt and filth on both sides of the road.
The material holding the bridge together is beginning to rust and erode and no attention has been paid to its gates for years. The concerned authorities are requested to take serious actions to improve the condition of the bridge.
Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui
Sukkur
